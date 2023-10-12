Video: Watch a New WONKA Movie Musical Trailer Featuring Timothee Chalamet

The film will be released in theaters on December 15,

By: Oct. 12, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive: Listen to Barbra Streisand Sing 'Papa, Can You Hear Me?' (Demo) from YENTL: Del Photo 1 Exclusive: Listen to Barbra Streisand Sing 'Papa, Can You Hear Me?' (Demo) from YENTL: Deluxe 40th Anniversary Edition
Photos: The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Takes Their Opening Night Bows Photo 2 Photos: The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Takes Their Opening Night Bows
Review Roundup: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Revival Officially Opens; What Did the Critics Think Photo 3 Review Roundup: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
These Celebs Are Coming to Broadway Fall 2023 Photo 4 These Celebs Are Coming to Broadway Fall 2023

The new trailer for the Wonka movie musical starring Timothee Chalamet has been released! Get a new look at the movie ahead of its December 15 release in theaters.

Based on the extraordinary character at the center of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Roald Dahl’s most iconic children’s book and one of the best-selling children’s books of all time, “Wonka” tells the wondrous story of how the world’s greatest inventor, magician and chocolate-maker became the beloved Willy Wonka we know today.

From Paul King, writer/director of the “Paddington” films, comes an intoxicating mix of magic and music, mayhem and emotion, all told with fabulous heart and humor.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Chalamet performs seven musical numbers in the upcoming picture, which he described as "joyous" and "sincere."

Starring alongside Chalamet are Calah Lane (“The Day Shall Come”), Emmy and Peabody Award winner Keegan-Michael Key (“The Prom,” “Schmigadoon”), Paterson Joseph (“Vigil,” “Noughts + Crosses”), Matt Lucas (“Paddington,” “Little Britain”), Mathew Baynton (“The Wrong Mans,” “Ghosts”), Oscar nominee Sally Hawkins (“The Shape of Water,” the “Paddington” films, “Spencer”), Rowan Atkinson (the “Johnny English” and “Mr. Bean” films, “Love Actually”), Jim Carter (“Downton Abbey”), with Oscar winner Olivia Colman (“The Favourite”).

The film also stars Natasha Rothwell (“White Lotus,” “Insecure”), Rich Fulcher (“Marriage Story,” “Disenchantment”), Rakhee Thakrar (“Sex Education,” “Four Weddings and a Funeral”), Tom Davis (“Paddington 2,” “King Gary”) and Kobna Holdbrook-Smith (“Paddington 2,” “Zack Snyder’s Justice League,” “Mary Poppins Returns”).

This irresistibly vivid and inventive big screen spectacle will introduce audiences to a young Willy Wonka, chock-full of ideas and determined to change the world one delectable bite at a time—proving that the best things in life begin with a dream, and if you’re lucky enough to meet Willy Wonka, anything is possible.

Watch the new trailer here:






RELATED STORIES

1
Brooke Shields to be Honored at Only Make Believe Gala Photo
Brooke Shields to be Honored at Only Make Believe Gala

Join in at the annual Only Make Believe Gala as they honor Brooke Shields and celebrate the milestone of serving 100,000 children since 1999. Featuring performances by J Harrison Ghee, Jessica Vosk, A.J. Shively, and more. Tickets available now.

2
Current Queens of SIX on Broadway to Depart in December Photo
Current Queens of SIX on Broadway to Depart in December

Don't miss your chance to see the current talented lineup of queens in the hit musical SIX before they bid farewell in December. Get the details on the departure dates and make sure to book your tickets now.

3
Photos: First Look at I CAN GET IT FOR YOU WHOLESALE Off-Broadway Photo
Photos: First Look at I CAN GET IT FOR YOU WHOLESALE Off-Broadway

All new production photos have been released from  Classic Stage Company's I Can Get It For You Wholesale. Check out the photos here!

4
Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One Photo
Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One You've Never Heard

Cabaret is soon coming back to Broadway. Fans need not wait until 2024 to get a taste of Rebecca Frecknall's electrifying new production, however. You can come hear the music play alone in your room today!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

David Muir to Host ABC News Special on the War in Israel From Tel AvivDavid Muir to Host ABC News Special on the War in Israel From Tel Aviv
John Buffalo Shares 'Accidents' SongJohn Buffalo Shares 'Accidents' Song
I Ya Toyah to Release New Single 'Panic Room' This MonthI Ya Toyah to Release New Single 'Panic Room' This Month
Photo: Priscilla Block Performs at Opry Goes Pink Concert in Support of Breast Cancer AwarenessPhoto: Priscilla Block Performs at Opry Goes Pink Concert in Support of Breast Cancer Awareness

Videos

Watch a New WONKA Movie Musical Trailer With Timothee Chalamet Video
Watch a New WONKA Movie Musical Trailer With Timothee Chalamet
Exclusive: Cast of Signature Theatre's RAGTIME Performs Title Song Video
Exclusive: Cast of Signature Theatre's RAGTIME Performs Title Song
Exclusive: Go Inside Rehearsals for a Sneak Peek of EXORCISTIC Video
Exclusive: Go Inside Rehearsals for a Sneak Peek of EXORCISTIC
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SIX
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
SOME LIKE IT HOT
HADESTOWN

Recommended For You