Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Timothée Chalamet Reveals He Has Seven Musical Numbers in WONKA

Timothée Chalamet Reveals He Has Seven Musical Numbers in WONKA

The film will be released on December 15, 2023.

Sep. 15, 2022  

Timothée Chalamet has revealed that he has seven musical numbers in the upcoming film Wonka, in which he stars as Willy Wonka.

In his new interview with British Vogue, Chalamet described Wonka as "joyous" and "sincere." The film is a prequel to "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" and serves as an origin story of the man who later created an elaborate house of confectionary creations.

"I hate to say it, but the dream as an artist is to throw whatever the f**k you want at the wall, you know? And I guess what I'm realising is that one's personal life, one's adult life, can be quite boring and the artist's life can still be extraordinary," Chalamet stated.

"Paddington" producers Paul King and David Heyman will produce the film, which is based on a script by humorist Simon Rich. The film will be released on December 15, 2023.

Chalamet's stage credits include the West End production of "4000 Miles" and the 2015 Off-Broadway production of "Prodigal Son."

He's best known for his onscreen roles in "Don't Look Up," "Dune," "Call Me By Your Name," "Lady Bird," "Little Women," "Beautiful Boy," and "The King."

Check out a first look at Chalamet in Wonka here:

Regional Awards

Related Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


Timothée Chalamet Reveals He Has Seven Musical Numbers in WONKATimothée Chalamet Reveals He Has Seven Musical Numbers in WONKA
September 15, 2022

Timothée Chalamet has revealed that he has seven musical numbers in the upcoming film Wonka, in which he stars as Willy Wonka. Chalamet described the film as 'joyous' and and 'sincere.' The film is a prequel to 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' and serves as an origin story for Willy Wonka.
Tovah Feldshuh to Recur in Amazon's SHELTER SeriesTovah Feldshuh to Recur in Amazon's SHELTER Series
September 15, 2022

Funny Girl star Tovah Feldshuh will recur as Bat Lady in Prime Video's new series, Shelter. The character is described as a reclusive, ghostlike figure who gives Mickey (Jaden Michael) a mysterious and disturbing piece of news. The cast also include Jaden Michael, Constance Zimmer, Adrian Greensmith, Abby Corrigan, Sage Linder, and Brian Altemus.
Andrew Barth Feldman Joins Jennifer Lawrence in NO HARD FEELINGS FilmAndrew Barth Feldman Joins Jennifer Lawrence in NO HARD FEELINGS Film
September 15, 2022

Former Dear Evan Hansen star Andrew Barth Feldman has landed a leading role in Sony's new R-rated comedy film, No Hard Feelings. Feldman will play opposite Jennifer Lawrence in the new film directed by Gene Stupnitsky. Plot details are currently being kept under wraps.
New Folk Musical NORTHERN STAR to Release Concept AlbumNew Folk Musical NORTHERN STAR to Release Concept Album
September 15, 2022

The new musical Northern Star will receive a concept album to be released with music and lyrics by Jared Alexander and arrangements and orchestrations by Eoin Corcoran. The cast features Lorna Baxter as The Narrator, Rhian Ferrigan as The Mysterious Stranger, Feifei Xiang as the leader of the Celestials, and Jared Alexander as The Young Man.
Ash Beck's Band Silver Sonic To Release New Single 'Sister Mercy'Ash Beck's Band Silver Sonic To Release New Single 'Sister Mercy'
September 15, 2022

The band is fronted by singer/songwriter Ash Beck with lyrics that are wrapped in a well-crafted riff centric writing style, penned with great musicianship and delivered with a vivacious spirit.  It’s all about the Jet Set Lifestyle, high flying supersonic jets and the silver tone of Humbucker guitar pickups.