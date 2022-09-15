Timothée Chalamet Reveals He Has Seven Musical Numbers in WONKA

Timothée Chalamet has revealed that he has seven musical numbers in the upcoming film Wonka, in which he stars as Willy Wonka.

In his new interview with British Vogue, Chalamet described Wonka as "joyous" and "sincere." The film is a prequel to "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" and serves as an origin story of the man who later created an elaborate house of confectionary creations.

"I hate to say it, but the dream as an artist is to throw whatever the f**k you want at the wall, you know? And I guess what I'm realising is that one's personal life, one's adult life, can be quite boring and the artist's life can still be extraordinary," Chalamet stated.

"Paddington" producers Paul King and David Heyman will produce the film, which is based on a script by humorist Simon Rich. The film will be released on December 15, 2023.

Chalamet's stage credits include the West End production of "4000 Miles" and the 2015 Off-Broadway production of "Prodigal Son."

He's best known for his onscreen roles in "Don't Look Up," "Dune," "Call Me By Your Name," "Lady Bird," "Little Women," "Beautiful Boy," and "The King."

Check out a first look at Chalamet in Wonka here: