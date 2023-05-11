Video: Watch a NYC Ballet Backdrop Come to Life

How does the vision of a scenic designer get translated into a backdrop? For some, it's with the help of Scenic Art Studios- a premiere drop shop located in Newburgh, NY. Below, watch as Kylie Manning's design for Christopher Wheeldon's "From You Within Me" at New York City Ballet is painted by scenic artists Natalie Pinchuk and Jocelyn Henry.

Video Credit: Erin Baiano

The cast of "From You Within Me" includes Sara Mearns, Megan Fairchild, Indiana Woodward, Emily Kikta, Meaghan Dutton-O'Hara, Dominika Afanasenkov, Chun Wai Chan, Peter Walker, Roman Mejia, Sebastián Villarini-Veléz, Christopher Grant, and Jules Mabie.



