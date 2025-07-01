Video: Watch a First Look at the MOULIN ROUGE! World Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Pop the champagne, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is on a world tour! Watch a first look at the cast of the new tour in action, including Verity Thompson as Satine, Nate Landskroner as Christian, Cameron Blakely as Harold Zidler, Kurt Kansley as Toulouse-Lautrec, James Bryers as The Duke, Kahlia Davis as Nini, Summer Priest as Arabia, Scott Sutcliffe as Baby Doll, Ellie Jane Grant as La Chocolat and Patrice Tipoki as Alternate Satine.

The full cast is completed by Dominic Booth, Alisha Capon, Sol Childs, Áine Curran, Kamau Davis, Martin Dickinson, Barry Drummond, Jacob Fearey, Tosca Fischer, Tessa Fox, Johnny Galeandro, Leyton Holmes, Sayaka Kato, Jacob Kohli, Tyler Lotzof, Avigalle Mendoza, Carly Miles, Luchia Moss, Matt Powell, James Revell, Josh Rose, Samuel Routley, Nathan Saxon, Sorcha Stephenson and Frazer Woolcott.

Enter a world of splendour and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur, and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular...Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical. Baz Luhrmann’s revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. A celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and — above all — Love, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is more than a musical — it is a state of mind.

Set in Paris, 1899, a world of indulgent beauty and unparalleled extravagance, of bohemians and aristocrats, of boulevardiers and reprobates, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the story of a lovesick American writer, Christian, and Satine, the dazzling star of the Moulin Rouge nightclub.

When their lives collide at the Moulin Rouge, they fall hopelessly in love, only to be thwarted by the nightclub’s host and impresario, Harold Zidler, and The Duke of Monroth, the wealthy and entitled patron of the club who thinks he can buy anything he wants, including Satine. Together with his Bohemian friends – the brilliant and starving artist Toulouse-Lautrec, and the greatest tango dancer in all of Paris, Santiago – Christian stages a musical spectacular in an attempt to save the Moulin Rouge and win the heart of Satine.

The hugely popular London production of Moulin Rouge! The Musical continues at the Piccadilly Theatre with performances now booking through to October 2025.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the winner of ten 2021 Tony Awards including Best Musical, an Olivier Award, two Drama League Awards including Outstanding Production of a Musical, five Drama Desk Awards and ten Outer Critics Circle Award Honor citations including New Broadway Musical.

