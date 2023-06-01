Video: Watch 'The Scuttlebutt' By Daveed Diggs & Awkwafina in THE LITTLE MERMAID

The Little Mermaid is now playing in theaters.

By:
Disney has released the music video for "The Scuttlebutt" from The Little Mermaid, sung by Awkwafina and Daveed Diggs.

The Little Mermaid is now playing in theaters. The film's soundtrack, which features three new songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Alan Menken, is also now available.

"The Little Mermaid" is the beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. The youngest of King Triton's daughters and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea and, while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric.

While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land but ultimately places her life - and her father's crown - in jeopardy.

The film also stars singer and actress Halle Bailey ("grown-ish") as Ariel; Jonah Hauer-King ("A Dog's Way Home") as Eric; Jacob Tremblay ("Luca") as the voice of Flounder; Noma Dumezweni ("Mary Poppins Returns") as The Queen; Art Malik ("Homeland") as Sir Grimsby; with Oscar® winner Javier Bardem ("No Country for Old Men") as King Triton; and two-time Academy Award® nominee Melissa McCarthy ("Can You Ever Forgive Me?" "Bridesmaids") as Ursula.

"The Little Mermaid" is directed by Oscar® nominee Rob Marshall ("Chicago," "Mary Poppins Returns") with a screenplay by two-time Oscar nominee David Magee ("Life of Pi," "Finding Neverland"). The songs feature music from multiple Academy Award® winner Alan Menken ("Beauty and the Beast," "Aladdin") and lyrics by Howard Ashman, and new lyrics by three-time Tony Award® winner Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Watch the new music video here:






RELATED STORIES

THE LITTLE MERMAID Tops U.K. Box Office Photo
THE LITTLE MERMAID Tops U.K. Box Office

The Little Mermaid made a splash at the U.K. box office this past weekend! Disney's new live action reimagining of the classic movie musical earned £5 million ($6.2 million) at the U.K. and Ireland box office, accounting for 49% of the ticket sales across the three day weekend.

Stephanie Mills Pens Letter to THE LITTLE MERMAIDs Halle Bailey Photo
Stephanie Mills Pens Letter to THE LITTLE MERMAID's Halle Bailey

Stephanie Mills has penned an open letter to Halle Bailey, likening the negativity she received during The Wiz to what Bailey is currently facing after starring in Disney's new The Little Mermaid film. Mills originated the role of Dorothy in the The Wiz, which was based on 'The Wizard of Oz.' Read the letter now!

THE LITTLE MERMAID Brings in $125M as of Friday Photo
THE LITTLE MERMAID Brings in $125M as of Friday

The Little Mermaid, which already took in $10.3 million in previews, made $38 million on opening day Friday, May 26th, bringing the 3-day total to $105M and the 4-day total to $125M in its first week of release.

Jodi Benson Defends THE LITTLE MERMAID Lyric Changes Photo
Jodi Benson Defends THE LITTLE MERMAID Lyric Changes

Jodi Benson, the original voice of Ariel in the 1989 animated film version of The Little Mermaid, is defending the lyric changes in the upcoming 2023 live action remake. Earlier this year, composer Alan Menken revealed that lyrics in 'Poor Unfortunate Souls' and 'Kiss the Girl' had been updated to reflect a modern day Disney princess.


