Video: Watch THE LITTLE MERMAID Cast in the Recording Studio

Following the release of the brand-new soundtrack, Disney has released a featurette of the cast of The Little Mermaid in the recording studio.

During the featurette, members of the cast and creative team discuss the film's iconic music.

"These songs feel like they've always been there. You might not have listened to it in 30 years and the second you hear the first notes of it, you know the whole song," Tony winner Daveed Diggs shared.

Alan Menken and Howard Ashman's songs like "Part of Your World" and "Kiss the Girl" can be heard, plus new songs featuring lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

"These songs are sacred texts to me," Lin-Manuel Miranda shared. "It's probably as responsible for me falling in love with musical storytelling as anything in my life."

The featurette also reveals new footage of "Poor Unfortunate Souls" by Melissa McCarthy.

"To have Alan Menken and to have Lin-Manuel Miranda and then, oh they're working together, it's kind of crazy," McCarthy shared.

Watch the video, also featuring interviews with Awkwafina, Halle Bailey, Rob Marshall, and more, below!

"The Little Mermaid," visionary filmmaker Rob Marshall's live-action reimagining of the studio's Oscar®-winning animated musical classic, opens exclusively in theaters nationwide May 26, 2023.

The film features three new songs and a new reprise from Menken and Miranda, which include "Wild Unchartered Waters," performed by Eric; "For the First Time," performed by Ariel; "The Scuttlebutt" performed by Scuttle and Sebastian, and an additional reprise of "Part of Your World," for Ariel.

