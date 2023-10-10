Video: Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two Trailer With Christine Baranski, Audra McDonald & More

The Gilded Age returns for its eight-episode second season Sunday, October 29 At 9:00 P.m. Et/pt on HBO and will be available to stream on Max.

By: Oct. 10, 2023

The Gilded Age
HBO has debuted the trailer for the second season of The Gilded Age, featuring the series' star-studded cast of Broadway stars.

From creator Julian Fellowes (“Downton Abbey”), the HBO Original drama series The Gilded Age returns for its eight-episode second season Sunday, October 29 At 9:00 P.m. Et/pt on HBO and will be available to stream on Max.

The American Gilded Age was a period of immense economic change, of great conflict between the old ways and brand new systems, and of huge fortunes made and lost. 

The season will feature an extensive lineup of Broadway stars, including Carrie CoonChristine BaranskiCynthia NixonMorgan SpectorDenée BentonMichael CerverisCelia Keenan-BolgerDebra MonkDonna MurphyKristine NielsenKelli O’HaraPatrick PageTaylor RichardsonDouglas SillsNathan LaneAudra McDonaldAshlie Atkinson, William Ryall, and Laura Benanti.

Season two of THE GILDED AGE begins on Easter morning 1883, with the news that Bertha Russell's bid for a box at the Academy of Music has been rejected. Through the eight episodes of the season, we watch as Bertha challenges Mrs. Astor and the old system and works to not only gain a foothold in Society, but to potentially take a leading role in it.

George Russell takes on his own battle with a growing union at his steel plant in Pittsburgh. In the Brook House, Marian continues her journey to find her way in the world secretly teaching at a girls school while much to everyone’s surprise Ada begins a new courtship. Of course, Agnes approves of none of it.

In Brooklyn, the Scott family begins to heal from a shocking discovery, and Peggy taps into her activist spirit through her work with T. Thomas Fortune at the NY Globe.

The series also stars Louisa JacobsonBen AhlersKelley CurranTaissa FarmigaJack GilpinSimon JonesSullivan Jones, Harry Richardson, Blake RitsonErin WilhelmiJohn Douglas Thompson, Nicole Brydon Bloom, Christopher DenhamDavid FurrWard HortonMatilda Lawler and Robert Sean Leonard.

Creator/writer/executive producer, Julian Fellowes; executive producer, Gareth Neame; executive producer, David Crockett; director/executive producer, Michael Engler; executive producer, Bob Greenblatt; writer/executive producer, Sonja Warfield; executive producer, Salli Richardson-Whitfield. THE GILDED AGE is a co-production between HBO and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Watch the trailer for the new season here:






