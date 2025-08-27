Video: Watch 'Strike the Match' From THE HEART at La Jolla Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



La Jolla Playhouse has released a video of Wren Rivera performing "Strike the Match" in their new production of The Heart. Now in performances, the production also features Heidi Blickenstaff, Lincoln Clauss, Bre Jackson, Max McKenna, Kenita Miller, Paul Alexander Nolan, Zachary Noah Piser, and Jason Tam.

The Heart is set to continue its run through September 21. The musical also includes understudies Selena “Lena” Ceja, Cody Ingram, Brandon Keith Rogers and Joy Yandell-Hall.

This breathtaking new musical is an enlightening, edge-of-your-seat ride. When a young surfer’s life is cut short, it means a second chance for a stranger. Over the course of 24 suspenseful hours in San Diego, we follow one precious heart on its vital, life-saving journey, and meet the people whose lives are impacted along the way.

With a gripping book by Kait Kerrigan (The Great Gatsby) and a thrilling electronic score by Anne Eisendrath and Ian Eisendrath (music supervisor of Come From Away), The Heart is directed by our own Tony Award-winning director Christopher Ashley and choreographed by Mandy Moore (Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, La La Land). Based on the highly lauded novel by Maylis de Kerangal, Réparer les Vivants, you can expect a unique, powerful and inspiring world premiere.