Video: Watch Scott Hoying and Rylee Arnold's Salsa to 'Bop to the Top' on DANCING WITH THE STARS Disney Night

“Disney Night” premiered Tuesday, October 7 and is now streaming on Hulu.
On Tuesday, Dancing with the Stars hosted its special "Disney Night," featuring performances inspired by Disney films and attractions. During the show, Pentatonix's Scott Hoying and pro Rylee Arnold threw it back to 2006 with a Salsa to “Bop to the Top” from High School Musical. Watch the full performance now.
For "Disney Night", contestants celebrated the spirit of Disney in honor of the Disneyland Resort's 70th Celebration. The special episode featured an opening number set to “Be Our Guest” from “Beauty and the Beast” choreographed by Mandy Moore. The performance also saw a guest appearance by Danny Gardner, who appears as Lumiere in the North American Tour of “Beauty and the Beast,” which is now touring nationwide. Check it out here.
Also during the show, influencer Whitney Leavitt and pro Mark Ballas took the stage to perform a Foxtrot to “The Room Where It Happens” from Broadway's Hamilton, available to watch here. The full list of couples and songs is below. “Disney Night” premiered Tuesday, October 7 and is now streaming on Hulu.
After each episode, go behind the curtain with the “‘Dancing with the Stars’ Official Podcast.” Hosted by Season 33 Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy champion Joey Graziadei, the show brings exclusive cast interviews, special guests, behind-the-scenes insights and expert breakdowns of the performances people can’t stop discussing. Tune in Thursdays on Disney+ and Hulu.
“Dancing with the Stars” is the hit series cohosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough in which celebrities are paired with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.
Photo credit: Disney/Eric McCandless
Videos