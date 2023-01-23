Video: Watch Santino Fontana Sing from THE VIOLET HOUR

A complete 28-track studio cast recording for Will Reynolds and Eric Price's new musical, The Violet Hour. Based on the 2003 Broadway play by Tony Award-winning playwright Richard Greenberg (Take Me Out), the album stars Tony Award-winner Santino Fontana, Tony nominees Jeremy Jordan and Brandon Uranowitz, star of Broadway's Mean Girls Erika Henningsen, and star of Broadway's Almost Famous Solea Pfeiffer.

The album is available on all digital platforms and is also available as part of a Deluxe Digital Package featuring a full digital booklet with complete lyrics, bonus tracks, and additional Special Features at www.TheVioletHourMusical.com.

The recording features orchestrations by Grammy and Tony Award-winner Charlie Rosen and Music Supervision by Grammy nominee Andy Einhorn.

The story is set on April 1, 1919, when John Pace Seavering, a young publisher, comes to possess a machine that inexplicably begins printing pages from books. Books from the future. Page by page, John pieces together a vision of what the next century has in store for himself, his friends, and the world at large. And once he decides he wants to change the future, the clock is ticking.

Below, watch as Tony winner Santino Fontana sings "I Know How It Ends":

Watch more hightlights of the cast in the recording studio: