Video: Watch Reneé Rapp Sing Her Regina George Intro in MEAN GIRLS

From the comedic mind of Tina Fey, this new movie musical adaptation will be released in theaters on January 12.

By: Jan. 02, 2024

She's a massive deal.

Watch a new clip from the upcoming Mean Girls movie musical, featuring Reneé Rapp as Regina George.

In the preview, Rapp is singing part of "Meet the Plastics," the first introduction to the North Shore High clique in the musical. The new clip is the first preview of the musical numbers featured in the film.

The Broadway alum is joined by Angourie Rice as Cady Heron, plus Avantika as Karen Shetty and Bebe Wood as Gretchen Wieners.

The film also stars Auli’i Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey, Christopher Briney, Jenna Fischer, Busy Philipps, Ashley Park, Tina Fey, and Tim Meadows.

The soundtrack will be released the same day.

In the film, new student Cady Heron (Rice) is welcomed into the top of the social food chain by the elite group of popular girls called “The Plastics,” ruled by the conniving queen bee Regina George (Rapp) and her minions Gretchen (Wood) and Karen (Avantika).

However, when Cady makes the major misstep of falling for Regina’s ex-boyfriend Aaron Samuels (Christopher Briney), she finds herself prey in Regina’s crosshairs. As Cady sets to take down the group’s apex predator with the help of her outcast friends Janis (Cravalho) and Damian (Spivey), she must learn how to stay true to herself while navigating the most cutthroat jungle of all: high school.    

Watch the new clip here:





