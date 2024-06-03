Video: Watch Nikki M. James Sing 'Wait My Turn' from SUFFS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



2024 Tony nominee Nikki M. James just took the stage at the Broadway League Spring Road Conference to perform "Wait My Turn." Watch the full song here!

Suffs, with Book, music, and lyrics by Shaina Taub and directed by Leigh Silverman, is nominated for 6 Tony Awards including Best Musical.

It’s 1913 and the women’s movement is heating up in America, anchored by the suffragists — “Suffs,” as they call themselves — and their relentless pursuit of the right to vote. Reaching across and against generational, racial, and class divides, these brilliant, flawed women entertain and inspire us with the story of their hard-won victory in an ongoing fight. So much has changed since the passing of the Nineteenth Amendment over a century ago, and yet we’re reminded sometimes we need to look back, in order to march fearlessly into the future.