SCHMIGADOON!
Video: Watch Martin Short Sing a CHICAGO Parody in New SCHMIGADOON! Clip

The first two episodes of Schmigadoon season two will premiere on Wednesday, April 5 exclusively on Apple TV+

Mar. 30, 2023  

Apple TV+ has shared a sneak peek clip from the season two premiere of "Schmigadoon!," which will debut globally with the first two episodes on Wednesday, April 5 exclusively on Apple TV+ followed by new episodes premiering weekly on Wednesdays through May 3, 2023.

Having found true love in the town of Schmigadoon, season two of "Schmigadoon!" will find Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) and Melissa (Cecily Strong) in Schmicago, the reimagined world of '60s and '70s musicals.

In the series premiere episode, titled "Welcome to Schmicago," Feeling joyless in the real world, Josh and Melissa attempt to return to Schmigadoon but instead find themselves in the darker world of Schmicago.

In episode two, "Doorway to Where," As Josh makes a new friend in jail, Melissa hires a lawyer and goes undercover to clear his name.

Watch the new preview of episode one below, in which Martin Short returns as a mysterious Leprechaun to pass on a message to Josh and Melissa. The message comes in the form of a song, which bares a striking resemblance to "All That Jazz" from Chicago.

The second season of Apple's broadly acclaimed comedy will include new original musical numbers from co-creator and executive producer Cinco Paul, as well as returning stars Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Ariana DeBose, Martin Short, Dove Cameron, Jaime Camil, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Ann Harada, Jane Krakowski and Aaron Tveit are set to return, with Tituss Burgess and Patrick Page joining the cast for season two.

"Schmigadoon!" is co-created by Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio, and produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group and Broadway Video. Paul serves as showrunner and wrote all of the original songs for the series. Lorne Michaels is executive producer.

Watch the new clip here:





Related Stories
Video: Inside SCHMIGADOON! Season Two With DeBose, Krakowski & More Photo
Video: Inside SCHMIGADOON! Season Two With DeBose, Krakowski & More
The featurette shares new look at the upcoming season, which reimagines the world of '60s and '70s musicals, including Hair, Sweeney Todd, Cabaret, Chicago, and more. Members of the cast, including Kristin Chenoweth, Dove Cameron, Ariana DeBose, Jane Krakowski, Keegan Michael-Key, Cecily Strong, and more tease what to expect in the new video.
Photos: SCHMIGADOON! Cast Celebrates Season Two in NYC Photo
Photos: SCHMIGADOON! Cast Celebrates Season Two in NYC
The cast of “Schmigadoon!” gathered at The Park Lane Hotel in New York City ahead of the season two premiere. Attendees included ensemble cast members Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Dove Cameron, Jaime Camil, Ann Harada, Jane Krakowski and Aaron Tveit, alongside co-creator Cinco Paul. Check out photos from the event now!
Photos: DeBose, Chenoweth & More in SCHMIGADOON! Season Two Photo
Photos: DeBose, Chenoweth & More in SCHMIGADOON! Season Two
The new season takes audiences to Schmicago, reimagining the world of ’60s and ’70s musicals. New photos feature Ariana DeBose as a Cabaret-inspired character, Kristin Chenoweth and Alan Cumming paying homage to Sweeney Todd, Aaron Tveit doing a Hair parody, and more. 
VIDEO: SCHMIGADOON! Takes on HAIR, CHICAGO & More in Season Two Trailer Photo
VIDEO: SCHMIGADOON! Takes on HAIR, CHICAGO & More in Season Two Trailer
Apple TV+ released the trailer for the second season of 'Schmigadoon!, in which Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) and Melissa (Cecily Strong) find themselves in Schmicago, the reimagined world of '60s and '70s musicals. The new video trailer features Chenoweth and Cumming as Sweeney Todd-inspired characters, Tveit doing a Hair parody, and much more!

