Video: Watch Martin Short Sing a CHICAGO Parody in New SCHMIGADOON! Clip

Apple TV+ has shared a sneak peek clip from the season two premiere of "Schmigadoon!," which will debut globally with the first two episodes on Wednesday, April 5 exclusively on Apple TV+ followed by new episodes premiering weekly on Wednesdays through May 3, 2023.

Having found true love in the town of Schmigadoon, season two of "Schmigadoon!" will find Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) and Melissa (Cecily Strong) in Schmicago, the reimagined world of '60s and '70s musicals.

In the series premiere episode, titled "Welcome to Schmicago," Feeling joyless in the real world, Josh and Melissa attempt to return to Schmigadoon but instead find themselves in the darker world of Schmicago.

In episode two, "Doorway to Where," As Josh makes a new friend in jail, Melissa hires a lawyer and goes undercover to clear his name.

Watch the new preview of episode one below, in which Martin Short returns as a mysterious Leprechaun to pass on a message to Josh and Melissa. The message comes in the form of a song, which bares a striking resemblance to "All That Jazz" from Chicago.

The second season of Apple's broadly acclaimed comedy will include new original musical numbers from co-creator and executive producer Cinco Paul, as well as returning stars Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Ariana DeBose, Martin Short, Dove Cameron, Jaime Camil, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Ann Harada, Jane Krakowski and Aaron Tveit are set to return, with Tituss Burgess and Patrick Page joining the cast for season two.

"Schmigadoon!" is co-created by Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio, and produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group and Broadway Video. Paul serves as showrunner and wrote all of the original songs for the series. Lorne Michaels is executive producer.

Watch the new clip here: