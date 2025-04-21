Video: Watch MCC MISCAST 2025 Featuring Megan Hilty, Jennifer Simard, Cole Escola, Aaron Tveit and More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



MCC Theater recently presented its annual Miscast gala- one of the most anticipated theater events in New York each year, where the biggest stars of stage and screen take to the stage at Hammerstein Ballroom, to perform songs from roles in which they would not traditionally be cast.

Fans who couldn't catch the big night live can now watch the show from home! The show is now available to stream online on through Sunday, April 27. Watch the full show below!

Miscast25 featured performances by Cole Escola ("Iowa Stubborn"), Raúl Esparza ("Defying Gravity"), Ana Gasteyer ("A Sentimental Man"), Megan Hilty and Jennifer Simard ("The Confrontation"), Nick Jonas ("Still Hurting"), Kecia Lewis (Hamilton medley), Adam Pascal ("Memory"), Steven Pasquale and Phillipa Soo ("Not a Day Goes By/Without You"), Nicole Scherzinger ("I Am What I Am"), Helen J Shen ("The Impossible Dream"), Aaron Tveit ("I Know Him So Well"), Jordan Tyson ("Strangers Like Me"), and Jordan Fisher, Britton Smith, and Ephraim Sykes ("Dreamgirls").