Video: Watch Juicy Belt Out 'Creep' in FAT HAM

Fat Ham is running on Broadway at the American Airlines Theatre.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

MOST POPULAR

SOME LIKE IT HOT, & JULIET, SHUCKED & More Lead The 2023 Tony Award Nominations Photo 1 SOME LIKE IT HOT, & JULIET, SHUCKED & More Lead The 2023 Tony Award Nominations
Video: Watch Phillipa Soo & the CAMELOT Cast Perform 'The Lusty Month of May' on THE TODAY Photo 2 Video: Watch CAMELOT Perform 'The Lusty Month of May' on TODAY
Julie Benko, Jodie Comer & More Will Receive 2023 Theatre World Awards Photo 3 Julie Benko, Jodie Comer & More Will Receive 2023 Theatre World Awards
BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN' To Close On Broadway This Month Photo 4 BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN' To Close On Broadway This Month

The Pulitzer Prize-winning, five-time Tony-nominated, comedy Fat Ham by James Ijames, directed by Saheem Ali, is now running on Broadway at the American Airlines Theatre, where it will play for a strictly limited 14-week engagement through Sunday, June 25, 2023.

In Fat Ham, Juicy is a queer, Southern college kid, already grappling with some serious questions of identity, when the ghost of his father shows up in their backyard, demanding that Juicy avenge his murder. But here's the rub! Revenge doesn't come easy to Juicy, a sensitive and self-aware young Black man in search of his own happiness and liberation. From an uproarious family cookout emerges a compelling examination of love and loss, pain and joy.

Below, watch as Juicy, played by Marcel Spears, takes his turn at family cookout karaoke with his own rendition of Radiohead's "Creep".






BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Concert

RELATED STORIES

Get 25% Off Tickets to FAT HAM on Broadway! Photo
Get 25% Off Tickets to FAT HAM on Broadway!

Broadway's new play Fat Ham is now running and we're giving BroadwayWorld readers an exclusive discount! Learn more about how to get discounted tickets to Fat Ham here!

Interview: How Saheem Ali is Blowing the World Open with FAT HAM Photo
Interview: How Saheem Ali is 'Blowing the World Open' with FAT HAM

Director Saheem Ali chats with BroadwayWorld about the joys of bringing Fat Ham uptown following its acclaimed run at the Public Theater and gives us all the juicy (pun intended) details about some of his favorite moments so far.

Video: Stars Walk the Opening Night Red Carpet for FAT HAM Photo
Video: Stars Walk the Opening Night Red Carpet for FAT HAM

The Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy Fat Ham by James Ijames, directed by Saheem Ali, opened on Broadway just last week at the American Airlines Theatre and BroadwayWorld is taking you inside the big night in this video!

Video: Go Inside Opening Night of FAT HAM on Broadway Photo
Video: Go Inside Opening Night of FAT HAM on Broadway

Broadway is a whole lot juicier after last night. The Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy Fat Ham by James Ijames, directed by Saheem Ali, opened on Broadway at the American Airlines Theatre. Watch as we take you inside opening night with BroadwayWorld's Katie Lynch in this video!


More Hot Stories For You

Video: Nicole Scherzinger Performs 'Reflection' From MULAN at the Coronation ConcertVideo: Nicole Scherzinger Performs 'Reflection' From MULAN at the Coronation Concert
Wake Up With BWW 5/8: Lucille Lortel Award Winners, Plus a Message From Lin-Manuel Miranda!Wake Up With BWW 5/8: Lucille Lortel Award Winners, Plus a Message From Lin-Manuel Miranda!
WOLF PLAY, TITANIQUE & More Win at the 2023 Lucille Lortel AwardsWOLF PLAY, TITANIQUE & More Win at the 2023 Lucille Lortel Awards
Video: Watch the Music Video for Andrew Lloyd Webber's King Charles Coronation Anthem 'Make a Joyful Noise'Video: Watch the Music Video for Andrew Lloyd Webber's King Charles Coronation Anthem 'Make a Joyful Noise'

Videos

Video: Nicole Scherzinger Performs 'Reflection' From MULAN at the Coronation Concert Video Video: Nicole Scherzinger Performs 'Reflection' From MULAN at the Coronation Concert
Watch the Official Music Video for Webber's Coronation Anthem Video
Watch the Official Music Video for Webber's Coronation Anthem
Watch Andrew Lloyd Webber's Coronation Anthem for King Charles Video
Watch Andrew Lloyd Webber's Coronation Anthem for King Charles
Photos/SHUCKED Takes A Times Square Hayride To Celebrate Its Cast Album Video
Photos/SHUCKED Takes A Times Square Hayride To Celebrate Its Cast Album
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel
GREY HOUSE
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU