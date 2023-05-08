Video: Watch Juicy Belt Out 'Creep' in FAT HAM

The Pulitzer Prize-winning, five-time Tony-nominated, comedy Fat Ham by James Ijames, directed by Saheem Ali, is now running on Broadway at the American Airlines Theatre, where it will play for a strictly limited 14-week engagement through Sunday, June 25, 2023.

In Fat Ham, Juicy is a queer, Southern college kid, already grappling with some serious questions of identity, when the ghost of his father shows up in their backyard, demanding that Juicy avenge his murder. But here's the rub! Revenge doesn't come easy to Juicy, a sensitive and self-aware young Black man in search of his own happiness and liberation. From an uproarious family cookout emerges a compelling examination of love and loss, pain and joy.

Below, watch as Juicy, played by Marcel Spears, takes his turn at family cookout karaoke with his own rendition of Radiohead's "Creep".



