Video: Watch Jonathan Groff Teach Bobby Darin's Dances on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK

On Monday, Tony Award-winner Jonathan Groff joined Live with Kelly and Mark to chat about his new Broadway show Just in Time, which chronicles the life and career of singer Bobby Darin, known for such songs as Splish Splash, Dream Lover, and Mack the Knife.

"[He had] a phenomenal life story...but by all accounts, he was at the height of his powers when he was standing at the center of a nightclub floor," Groff explained on the show. "We've transformed the Circle in the Square Theatre into a nightclub. There is cabaret seating with tables, there's a live big band onstage...and we're telling the story of his life in this incredibly intimate setting."

Groff also shed light on his dancing, noting this level of dance is a new experience for the season performer: "I've never danced this much in a show before...I've always wanted to dance on Broadway [and] this is like the dream of a lifetime." Watch the interview here, where he goes on to teach Kelly and Mark a few tricks from his choreography.

Developed and directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers, Just in Time invites audiences to experience the great American entertainer’s meteoric journey – from soaring highs to crushing lows – brought to life by Groff, a cast of 11 on-stage actors, and featuring a live on-stage band performing Bobby Darin’s iconic hits including “Beyond the Sea,” “Splish Splash,” “Dream Lover,” and “Mack the Knife.”

Just in Time stars Tony Award winner Jonathan Groff, Gracie Lawrence, Tony Award winner Michele Pawk, Joe Barbara, Drama Desk Award nominee Emily Bergl, Lance Roberts, Caesar Samayoa, Christine Cornish, Julia Grondin, Valeria Yamin, John Treacy Egan, Tari Kelly, Matt Magnusson, Khori Michelle Petinaud and Larkin Reilly.

Just in Time is an exhilarating new musical that will transport audiences into an intimate, swinging nightclub complete with a live band, a stellar ensemble cast, and iconic Bobby Darin’s hits including “Beyond the Sea,” “Mack the Knife,” “Splish Splash," and “Dream Lover.” Discover the man behind the music who pushed back against the record labels to chart a new course for himself on the charts – a once-in-a-lifetime talent who knew his time was limited and was determined to make a splash before it was too late.

