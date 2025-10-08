Video: Watch Jessica Vosk, Ingrid Michaelson & Abigail Sparrow Perform 'Winter Song' in New Live Cover

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Jessica Vosk is ringing in the holiday season early with a live stripped-back version of "Winter Song," originally written and performed by Ingrid Michaelson (The Notebook) and Sara Bareilles (Waitress). Michaelson sings alongside the Hell's Kitchen star in the new video, also joined by singer and actress Abigail Sparrow (Six the Musical tour).

Vosk previously covered "Winter Song" with Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose on her debut holiday album SLEIGH, which debuted in 2024. Several of her friends joined her on the album, including Neil Patrick Harris, David Foster, and Scott Hoying (Pentatonix). Songs include the Ariana Grande hit Santa Tell Me, Last Christmas, All I Want for Christmas is You, and more.

Best known for her star turn as Elphaba in the musical Wicked, Vosk is currently starring as Jersey in Alicia Keys' Broadway musical Hell's Kitchen. Theatrical highlights include Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (Lincoln Center; The Muny); Chess (The Muny); Sarah Silverman’s The Bedwetter (The Atlantic Theater Company); Becoming Nancy (Alliance Theatre in Atlanta); and becoming the first singer to star onstage with the New York City Ballet. Other Broadway credits include Fiddler on the Roof, Finding Neverland, and The Bridges of Madison County.