Video: Watch Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada Sing from THE GREAT GATSBY

Rehearsals are now underway for the Broadway premiere of The Great Gatsby, which opens this spring at The Broadway Theatre. The cast will be led by Tony Award nominees Jeremy Jordan as Jay Gatsby and Eva Noblezada as Daisy Buchanan, who in this music video, give a very special sneak peek of "For Her/My Green Light".

Direct from its world premiere at Paper Mill Playhouse last fall, the show features music & lyrics by Tony Award nominees Nathan Tysen & Jason Howland, a book by Jonathan Larson Grant winner Kait Kerrigan, and is staged by award-winning director Marc Bruni and choreographer Dominique Kelley.

Transporting audiences to the lavish Roaring Twenties, the story follows eccentric and mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby, who will stop at nothing in the pursuit of the lost love of his youth, Daisy Buchanan. Through its fascinatingly nuanced characters – driven by complex inner lives, erupting with extravagance and longing – this epic tale has always been destined to sing. Now, it finally comes to life on the greatest American stage, through an electrifying jazz and pop-infused score, and a grand production befitting the 21st century.



