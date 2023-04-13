Video: Watch Jane Krakowski's Full 'Bells & Whistles' Musical Number in SCHMIGADOON!

Click Here for More on SCHMIGADOON!

Apple TV+ has shared the full performance video of Jane Krakowski's "Bells & Whistles" musical number in the new episode of Schmigadoon!

The music in the song is inspired by "Dance: 10; Looks: 3" from A Chorus Line, "I'm Not Getting Married Today" from Company, "I Can't Do It Alone" from Chicago, and more. Check out all of the references in season two of Schmigadoon! here.

Krakowski recently told BroadwayWorld that filming the musical number was one of her favorite days on set throughout her entire career. Watch Krakowski break down filming the song here.

Having found true love in the town of Schmigadoon, season two of "Schmigadoon!" will find Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) and Melissa (Cecily Strong) in Schmicago, the reimagined world of '60s and '70s musicals.

The second season of Apple's broadly acclaimed comedy will include new original musical numbers from co-creator, executive producer and showrunner Cinco Paul, as well as returning stars Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Ariana DeBose, Martin Short, Dove Cameron, Jaime Camil, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Ann Harada, and Aaron Tveit with Tituss Burgess and Patrick Page joining the cast for season two.

Watch Jane Krakowski perform "Bells & Whistles" in the new season of Schmigadoon here:



