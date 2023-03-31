Interview: Jane Krakowski Teases Her SCHMIGADOON! Season 2 Role; Honoring CHICAGO and COMPANY

Jane Krakowski is back for another season of Schmigadoon!, with her new character honoring Chicago and the recent Company revival!

Schmigadoon! will return for season two globally on Apple TV+ with all new original songs and guest stars on Wednesday, April 5 with the first two episodes of its six episode second season, followed by new episodes every Wednesday through May 3, 2023.

Having found true love in the town of Schmigadoon, season two of "Schmigadoon!" will find Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) and Melissa (Cecily Strong) in Schmicago, the reimagined world of '60s and '70s musicals. Musicals like Cabaret, Hair, Godspell, Jesus Christ Superstar, Sweeney Todd, and more are also referenced.

Joining Krakowski in the new season is Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Ariana DeBose, Martin Short, Dove Cameron, Jaime Camil, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Ann Harada, and Aaron Tveit with Tituss Burgess and Patrick Page joining.

BroadwayWorld sat down with Jane Krakowski to discuss her initial reaction to the new season, why filming her musical number was one of the best days of her career, and what musical she would like to live in.

Watch the new interview here: