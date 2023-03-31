Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
SCHMIGADOON!
Click Here for More on SCHMIGADOON!

Interview: Jane Krakowski Teases Her SCHMIGADOON! Season 2 Role; Honoring CHICAGO and COMPANY

“Schmigadoon!” will return for season two globally on Apple TV+ with all new original songs and guest stars on Wednesday, April 5.

Mar. 31, 2023  

Jane Krakowski is back for another season of Schmigadoon!, with her new character honoring Chicago and the recent Company revival!

Schmigadoon! will return for season two globally on Apple TV+ with all new original songs and guest stars on Wednesday, April 5 with the first two episodes of its six episode second season, followed by new episodes every Wednesday through May 3, 2023.

Having found true love in the town of Schmigadoon, season two of "Schmigadoon!" will find Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) and Melissa (Cecily Strong) in Schmicago, the reimagined world of '60s and '70s musicals. Musicals like Cabaret, Hair, Godspell, Jesus Christ Superstar, Sweeney Todd, and more are also referenced.

Joining Krakowski in the new season is Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Ariana DeBose, Martin Short, Dove Cameron, Jaime Camil, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Ann Harada, and Aaron Tveit with Tituss Burgess and Patrick Page joining.

BroadwayWorld sat down with Jane Krakowski to discuss her initial reaction to the new season, why filming her musical number was one of the best days of her career, and what musical she would like to live in.

Watch the new interview here:





Related Stories
Video: Martin Short Sings a CHICAGO Parody in New SCHMIGADOON! Clip Photo
Video: Martin Short Sings a CHICAGO Parody in New SCHMIGADOON! Clip
Watch the new preview video from the season premiere of Schmigadoon, in which Martin Short returns as a mysterious Leprechaun to pass on a message to Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) and Melissa (Cecily Strong). The message comes in the form of a song, which bares a striking resemblance to 'All That Jazz' from Chicago. 
Video: Inside SCHMIGADOON! Season Two With DeBose, Krakowski & More Photo
Video: Inside SCHMIGADOON! Season Two With DeBose, Krakowski & More
The featurette shares new look at the upcoming season, which reimagines the world of '60s and '70s musicals, including Hair, Sweeney Todd, Cabaret, Chicago, and more. Members of the cast, including Kristin Chenoweth, Dove Cameron, Ariana DeBose, Jane Krakowski, Keegan Michael-Key, Cecily Strong, and more tease what to expect in the new video.
Photos: SCHMIGADOON! Cast Celebrates Season Two in NYC Photo
Photos: SCHMIGADOON! Cast Celebrates Season Two in NYC
The cast of “Schmigadoon!” gathered at The Park Lane Hotel in New York City ahead of the season two premiere. Attendees included ensemble cast members Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Dove Cameron, Jaime Camil, Ann Harada, Jane Krakowski and Aaron Tveit, alongside co-creator Cinco Paul. Check out photos from the event now!
Photos: DeBose, Chenoweth & More in SCHMIGADOON! Season Two Photo
Photos: DeBose, Chenoweth & More in SCHMIGADOON! Season Two
The new season takes audiences to Schmicago, reimagining the world of ’60s and ’70s musicals. New photos feature Ariana DeBose as a Cabaret-inspired character, Kristin Chenoweth and Alan Cumming paying homage to Sweeney Todd, Aaron Tveit doing a Hair parody, and more. 

From This Author - Michael Major


Ill Communication Release 'Doomsday Brigade' LPIll Communication Release 'Doomsday Brigade' LP
March 31, 2023

Ill Communication started as a few friends from the Oxnard and Tehachapi Hardcore scenes who had talked about making music together for over 15 years. After playing and touring North America and Europe in bands such as The Warriors, Diehard Youth, No Motiv, Retaliate and Gravemaker.
Sondre Lerche Releases New Album 'Avatars Of The Night' Featuring New Single 'The Most Savage Joke'Sondre Lerche Releases New Album 'Avatars Of The Night' Featuring New Single 'The Most Savage Joke'
March 31, 2023

Lerche will star in the Nordic production of Moulin Rouge! which will premiere on August 30 at Chateau Neuf in Oslo, Norway. Sondre will play 'Christian,” the character made famous by Ewan McGregor in Baz Luhrman's 2001 movie, where he starred alongside Nicole Kidman, whose character will be played by Norwegian actress Heidi Ruud Ellingsen. 
OF AN AGE to Premiere on Peacock in AprilOF AN AGE to Premiere on Peacock in April
March 31, 2023

OF AN AGE is the latest film from Focus Features coming to Peacock joining SPOILER ALERT, TÁR and ARMAGEDDON TIME and Peacock’s growing library of the latest box office hits, including M3GAN, PUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH, TICKET TO PARADISE and KNOCK AT THE CABIN.
Kelsey Waldon to Release 'No Regular Dog' Deluxe EditionKelsey Waldon to Release 'No Regular Dog' Deluxe Edition
March 31, 2023

Consisting of 18 tracks—a combination of dynamic live recordings alongside intimate work tapes and voice notes—the deluxe edition demonstrates the depth of Waldon’s artistry and the growth she experienced while creating No Regular Dog, as she chronicles the recording and touring process.
Paper Bee Announces New Album 'Thaw, Freeze, Thaw'Paper Bee Announces New Album 'Thaw, Freeze, Thaw'
March 31, 2023

Paper Bee collaborated on crafting Thaw, Freeze, Thaw with producer Kyle Gilbride (Swearin’, Waxahatchee) while living together as housemates through the COVID-19 quarantine. The record presents a story about queer love, heartbreak, and belonging, and serves as a final pre-HRT document of songwriter Nick Berger’s soprano voice. 
share