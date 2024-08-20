Video: Hillary Clinton Quotes SUFFS During Her DNC Speech

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hillary Clinton reminded Americans to "Keep Marching" by quoting Suffs during her speech at the Democratic National Convention last night.

While addressing the convention, Clinton – who is a producer of the musical – used lines from "The March (We Demand Equality)," as well as the show's finale, "Keep Marching."

"I want my grandchilden and their grandchildren to know I was here," Clinton exclaimed during the speech.

Later on, Clinton stated that "progress is possible but not guaranteed," which is sung by Shaina Taub's Alice Paul during the final song of the show.

Earlier this year, Taub was the first woman to independently win Tony Awards for Best Book and Best Score in the same season for her work on the show.

Suffs is currently running at the Music Box Theatre on Broadway. It also stars Jenn Colella, Nikki M. James, Emily Skinner, Hannah Cruz, Grace McClean, and more.

Suffs boldly explores the victories and failures of a struggle for equality that's far from over. It's 1913 and the women's movement is heating up in America, anchored by the suffragists - "Suffs," as they call themselves - and their relentless pursuit of the right to vote.

Reaching across and against generational, racial, and class divides, these brilliant, flawed women entertain and inspire us with the story of their hard-won victory in an ongoing fight. So much has changed since the passing of the Nineteenth Amendment over a century ago, and yet we're reminded sometimes we need to look back, in order to march fearlessly into the future.

Watch Hillary Clinton's full speech at the DNC here: