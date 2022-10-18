Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Topdog/Underdog
Video: Watch Highlights from TOPDOG/UNDERDOG on Broadway

Topdog/Underdog is now running on Broadway at the Golden Theatre.

Oct. 18, 2022  

The strictly limited 16-week engagement of Suzan-Lori Parks' Pulitzer Prize-winning Topdog/Underdog is now previews, and will officially open on Thursday, October 20th. Directed by Tony Award-winner Kenny Leon, it stars Emmy Award-winner Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen, Candyman) and Tony Award-nominee Corey Hawkins (In the Heights, The Tragedy of Macbeth).

Suzan-Lori Parks' TOPDOG/UNDERDOG, a darkly comic fable of brotherly love and family identity, tells the story of two brothers, Lincoln (Hawkins) and Booth (Abdul-Mateen II), names given to them as a joke by their father. Haunted by the past and their obsession with the street con game, three-card monte, the brothers come to learn the true nature of their history.

Check out a first look at the cast in action!



