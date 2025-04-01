Video: Watch Highlights from New York City Gay Men’s Chorus HARMONY Gala

The special event was live streamed by Stars in the House.
As BroadwayWorld reported last month, Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley Jackson's “Stars in the House” returns to regular programming this spring, continuing to serve as a platform for marginalized communities and organizations in need. Just last night, the platform hosted The New York City Gay Men’s Chorus Annual Harmony Gala Benefit, taking place live at the Edison Ballroom at Hotel Edison.
The special night was hosted by Julie Halston. George Takei was honored with the Gary Miller Award, presented by Lea Salonga. Seth and James themselves were honored with the evening’s Arts in Action Award, and Kelsey Louie received the Gary Miller Award.
The Gala featured performances from the New York City Gay Men's Chorus, Youth Pride Chorus, and from Broadway: Aaron J. Albano (Aladdin, Allegiance, Newsies, others); Claybourne Elder (Company, Sunday in the Park with George, Road Show, “Gilded Age”) and Daniel Reichard (Tony nominated for Jersey Boys, star of Candie (NYC OPERA), Keith Harring in Radiant Baby) and Jenn Colella (Tony Award nominated for Come From Away, Urban Cowboy, Suffs).
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 9 at 8:00PM ET- Past leading ladies of “Wicked,” including Saturday Night Live’s Ana Gasteyer, will join Seth & James for a night of fun and fundraising! And, yes,some live belting and soprano high notes!
TUESDAY, APRIL 15 at 8:00PM ET- “Everything’s Coming Up Moses,” written (with a small assist from Jule Styne, Stephen Sondheim and Arthur Laurents), by TV writer/producer Rachel Shukert (Glow, The Handmaid’s Tale, The ‘Burbs) is a musical retelling of the Exodus as seen through the larger-than-life journey of Moses, the original pushy stage mother. Through an irresistible blend of Broadway razzledazzle and old-fashioned show-biz moxie, Moses tirelessly shepherds the Children of Israel to the Promised Land—whether they like it or not. Rachel cast Seth as Moses for the original NYC yearly concerts back in 2011 and he will be reprising his role again! The roles of Moses' brother Aaron, The Pharoah, Moses' mother Yocheved, and more will be portrayed by a bevy of Broadway stars to be announced soon.
