Video: Watch Highlights from New York City Gay Men’s Chorus HARMONY Gala

As BroadwayWorld reported last month, Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley Jackson's “Stars in the House” returns to regular programming this spring, continuing to serve as a platform for marginalized communities and organizations in need. Just last night, the platform hosted The New York City Gay Men’s Chorus Annual Harmony Gala Benefit, taking place live at the Edison Ballroom at Hotel Edison.

The special night was hosted by Julie Halston. George Takei was honored with the Gary Miller Award, presented by Lea Salonga. Seth and James themselves were honored with the evening’s Arts in Action Award, and Kelsey Louie received the Gary Miller Award.

The Gala featured performances from the New York City Gay Men's Chorus, Youth Pride Chorus, and from Broadway: Aaron J. Albano (Aladdin, Allegiance, Newsies, others); Claybourne Elder (Company, Sunday in the Park with George, Road Show, “Gilded Age”) and Daniel Reichard (Tony nominated for Jersey Boys, star of Candie (NYC OPERA), Keith Harring in Radiant Baby) and Jenn Colella (Tony Award nominated for Come From Away, Urban Cowboy, Suffs).

Watch highlights below:

The upcoming schedule includes:

Stars in the House Game Night: Elphabas vs. Glindas

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 9 at 8:00PM ET- Past leading ladies of “Wicked,” including Saturday Night Live’s Ana Gasteyer, will join Seth & James for a night of fun and fundraising! And, yes,some live belting and soprano high notes!

Stars in the House Passover Celebration: “Everything’s Coming Up Moses” in Concert