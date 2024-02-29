Video: Watch Highlights from DOUBT on Broadway

Previews are underway for Doubt: A Parable, which is getting ready to open on Broadway at the Todd Haimes Theatre. This is a limited engagement through Sunday, April 14, 2024. Check out highlights of the cast in action!

The cast includes Academy Award & Tony nominee Amy Ryan as “Sister Aloysius,” Tony & SAG Award winner Liev Schreiber as “Father Brendan Flynn,” Obie & Lortel Award winner Quincy Tyler Bernstine as “Mrs. Muller,” and Drama Desk & Lortel Award nominee Zoe Kazan as “Sister James.”

Doubt: A Parable, John Patrick Shanley’s Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award®-winning Best Play, returns to Broadway for the first time in nearly two decades. “An inspired study in moral uncertainty” (The New York Times), this modern classic stars Tony Award winners Amy Ryan and Liev Schreiber in a staggering new Roundabout production directed by Scott Ellis. Sister Aloysius, the principal of a Catholic school in a working-class part of the Bronx, is feared by students and colleagues alike. But when she suspects nefarious relations between the charismatic priest Father Flynn and a student, she’s forced to wrestle with what’s fact, what’s fiction, and how much she’ll risk to expose the difference—all the while wrestling with her own bone-deep doubts.

The design team includes David Rockwell (Sets), Linda Cho (Costumes), Kenneth Posner (Lights), and Mikaal Sulaiman (Sound).