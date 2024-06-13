2024 West End Live Featuring CABARET, WICKED & More Reveals Schedule

Europe’s largest free musical theatre festival returns on Saturday 22 & Sunday 23 June.
Europe’s largest free musical theatre festival returns on Saturday 22 & Sunday 23 June.
Notable productions in the lineup include Cabaret; The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button; Fangirls; Hadestown; Kathy & Stella Solve A Murder!; Kiss Me, Kate; Mean Girls; MJ The Musical; Mrs Doubtfire; Six; Standing At The Sky’s Edge; Two Strangers (Carry A Cake Across New York); Why Am I So Single?; Your Lie In April and many more!
See the lineup and full schedule below!
Learn more at westendlive.co.uk.
42 Balloons
Babies The Musical
Back To The Future The Musical
Baga Chipz
The Baker’s Wife
The Book Of Mormon
Cabaret
The Choir Of Man
A Chorus Line
Closer To Heaven
The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button
DIVA: Live From Hell!
Dorian: The Musical
Emerald Storm
Fangirls
Fantastically Great Women Who Changed The World
Frankie Goes To Bollywood
Disney’s Frozen
Hadestown
Hamilton
Heathers The Musical
I Wish My Life Were Like A Musical
I Wish You Well – The Gwyneth Paltrow Ski Trial Musical
John Owen-Jones
Kathy & Stella Solve A Murder!
Kiss Me, Kate
Les Misérables
Disney’s The Lion King
Magic Mike Live
Mamma Mia!
Marie Curie
RSC’s Matilda The Musical
Mean Girls
MJ The Musical
Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Mrs Doubtfire
Next To Normal
A Night With Janis Joplin The Musical
Operation Mincemeat
The Phantom Of The Opera
Queenz: Live In London!
Roles We’ll Never Play
Shantify – The Show
Showstopper! The Improvised Musical
Sister Act
Six The Musical
Standing At The Sky’s Edge
Tina – The Tina Turner Musical
Two Strangers (Carry A Cake Across New York)
Westway Music Presents
Why Am I So Single?
Wicked
The Wild Party
The Wizard Of Oz
You, Me & The Rest Of The World
Your Lie In April The Musical
Photo Credit: Pamela Raith
Videos