Video: Watch Grant Gustin & Isabelle McCalla Perform 'Wild' From WATER FOR ELEPHANTS

Grant Gustin and Isabelle McCalla appeared on GMA3: What You Need to Know this afternoon to perform "Wild" from Water For Elephants.

The performance followed their appearance on Good Morning America, where Gustin and Paul Alexander Nolan performed "The Lion Has Got No Teeth."

The musical is now in performances at the Imperial Theatre, and will officially open on March 21. Check out a first look here.

Joining Gustin, Mccalla, and Nolan in the musical is four-time Tony Award nominee Gregg Edelman, Stan Brown, Joe De Paul, Sara Gettelfinger and Wade McCollum.

It also features Brandon Block, Antoine Boissereau, Rachael Boyd, Paul Castree, Ken Wulf Clark, Taylor Colleton, Gabriel Olivera de Paula Costa, Isabella Luisa Diaz, Samantha Gershman, Keaton Hentoff-Killian, Nicolas Jelmoni, Caroline Kane, Harley Ross Beckwith McLeish, Michael Mendez, Samuel Renaud, Marissa Rosen, Alexandra Gaelle Royer, Asa Somers, Charles South, Sean Stack, Matthew Varvar and Michelle West.

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS is based on the critically acclaimed and New York Times Bestselling novel of the same name by Sara Gruen. The new musical has a book by three-time Tony Award nominee Rick Elice, a score by PigPen Theatre Co. and is directed by Tony Award nominee Jessica Stone.