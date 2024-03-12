Video: Watch WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Perform 'The Lion Has Got No Teeth' on GMA

The appearance marked the cast's first televised performance after starting preview performances last month.

By: Mar. 12, 2024
Water for Elephants Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Video: Watch WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Perform 'The Lion Has Got No Teeth' on GMA
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.




The Broadway cast of Water For Elephants performed "The Lion Has Got No Teeth" on Good Morning America this morning.

The performance features Grant Gustin, who makes his Broadway debut in the musical, and Outer Critic Circle Award nominee Paul Alexander Nolan.

The appearance marked the cast's first televised performance after starting preview performances last month. It officially opens at the Imperial Theatre on March 21.

Check back tomorrow, Wednesday, March 13, when the production performs on GMA: What You Need to Know at 1:00 p.m. EDT on ABC News Live.

The cast of Water For Elephants also includes Brandon BlockAntoine BoissereauRachael BoydPaul CastreeKen Wulf ClarkTaylor ColletonGabriel Olivera de Paula CostaIsabella Luisa DiazSamantha GershmanKeaton Hentoff-KillianNicolas JelmoniCaroline Kane, Harley Ross Beckwith McLeish, Michael MendezSamuel RenaudMarissa RosenAlexandra Gaelle RoyerAsa SomersCharles SouthSean StackMatthew Varvar and Michelle West.

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS is based on the critically acclaimed and New York Times Bestselling novel of the same name by Sara Gruen. The new musical has a book by three-time Tony Award nominee Rick Elice, a score by PigPen Theatre Co. and is directed by Tony Award nominee Jessica Stone.

Watch the performacne here:




Videos