Video: Watch Gal Gadot Perform New Villain Song 'All Is Fair' From Disney's SNOW WHITE

Disney has released an official clip of Gal Gadot performing "All is Fair," the new villain song from Disney's Snow White, written by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. In the clip, Gadot's Evil Queen sings and dances alongside her ensemble of costumed servants before ordering her captain of the guards to track down and capture Snow White. The choreography is by Mandy Moore.

The new film stars Rachel Zegler as Snow White and Gal Gadot as her Stepmother, the Evil Queen. The live-action musical adventure journeys back to the timeless story with beloved characters Bashful, Doc, Dopey, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy, and Sneezy. Read reviews for the movie here.

In addition to Zegler and Gadot, the movie also stars Broadway alums Andrew Burnap, Tituss Burgess, Andrew Barth Feldman, George Salazar, and Patrick Page and features original songs from EGOT winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. Disney's Snow White is directed by Marc Webb and produced by Marc Platt and Jared LeBoff, with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer. The movie is in theaters now.