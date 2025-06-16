Video: Watch Daniel Dae Kim’s Journey to YELLOW FACE in PBS' STAGEBOUND

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



PBS Great Performances has premiered a new episode of Stagebound, this time featuring Daniel Dae Kim, who returned to Broadway in the recent production of David Henry Hwang's Yellow Face.

This new episode highlights Kim's experience as he took on the role of "DHH," a fictionalized version of Hwang, in the first-ever Broadway production of the play. From day one of rehearsal to opening night, the show follows Kim through the pressure, purpose and power of bringing this deeply personal story to life. Check out the episode now. The official proshot of Yellow Face is available to watch on PBS.

From first rehearsals and costume fittings to press appearances and standing ovations, each episode of Great Performances: Stagebound offers an intimate look at the real lives of theater’s top talent—onstage and off. Whether it’s the excitement of a Broadway debut or the return of a seasoned star, Stagebound captures the heart, hustle, and humanity behind every performance. The series debuted on May 14 with Jasmine Amy Rogers' journey to BOOP! The Musical. Watch that episode here.

The Roundabout Theatre Company’s production starred Daniel Dae Kim as an Asian American playwright who protests yellowface casting in the blockbuster musical “Miss Saigon,” only to mistakenly cast a white actor as the Asian lead in his own play. The repercussions resonate in this farce about the complexities of race. Directed by Leigh Silverman, Yellow Face is an “is-he-or-isn’t-he” comedy of identity, show business and autobiography.

The company of Yellow Face also featured Kevin Del Aguila as “Actor A,” Ryan Eggold as “Marcus,” Tony winner Francis Jue as “HYH & Others,” Marinda Anderson as “Actor B,” Greg Keller as “Reporter,” and Shannon Tyo as “Leah & Others.”

The creative team for Yellow Face included Arnulfo Maldonado (Set Design), Anita Yavich (Costume Design), Lap Chi Chu (Lighting Design), Caroline Eng and Kate Marvin (Sound Design & Original Music) and Yee Eun Nam (Projection Design). Yellow Face played a limited engagement on Broadway through November 24, 2024 at the Todd Haimes Theatre on Broadway (227 W 42nd St).