Video: Follow Jasmine Amy Rogers’ Journey to BOOP! Debut in STAGEBOUND

PBS Great Performances has debuted the first episode of Stagebound, the new digital series that follows Broadway performers on their journey to opening night. In the inaugural episode, viewers are invited to step into the spotlight with Tony nominee Jasmine Amy Rogers as she takes on the title role in BOOP! The Musical.

Stagebound traces Rogers' journey to her Broadway debut, from the rehearsal studio to opening night and the moment she realizes she’s become a theatrical star. The episode is broken into 5 parts: the BOOP! marketing shoot, rehearsals, the morning of tech rehearsal, the first preview, and the show's official opening. Check it out now!

From first rehearsals and costume fittings to press appearances and standing ovations, each episode of Great Performances: Stagebound offers an intimate look at the real lives of theater’s top talent—onstage and off. Whether it’s the excitement of a Broadway debut or the return of a seasoned star, Stagebound captures the heart, hustle, and humanity behind every performance.

Great Performances: Stagebound is part of The WNET Group’s special Broadway and Beyond festival, celebrating theater productions and the people who bring them to life. Other titles include Great Performances “Broadway’s Best" line-up, Broadway Sandwich Season 4, and Playing the Palace.

BOOP! The Musical, currently playing at the Broadhurst Theatre, has received 3 Tony Award nominations. The principal cast of BOOP! is headed by Jasmine Amy Rogers as Betty Boop and Tony Award-winner Faith Prince as Valentina, Ainsley Melham as Dwayne, Erich Bergen as Raymond Demarest, Stephen DeRosa as Grampy, Anastacia McCleskey as Carol Evans, Angelica Hale as Trisha, Phillip Huber as Pudgy the Dog, and Aubie Merrylees as Oscar Delacorte.

Tony Award-winning director/choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots) brings the Queen of the Screen to the theater in BOOP! The Musical, with celebrated multiple Grammy Award-winning composer David Foster (“You're The Inspiration,” “I Will Always Love You”), Tony Award-nominated lyricist Susan Birkenhead (Working, Jelly's Last Jam) and Tony Award-winning book writer Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone).

For almost a century, Betty Boop, created by animation pioneer Max Fleischer, has won hearts and inspired fans around the world with her trademark looks, voice, and style. Now, in BOOP! The Musical, Betty's dream of an ordinary day off from the super-celebrity in her black-and-white world leads to an extraordinary adventure of color, music, and finding love in New York City — one that reminds her and the world, “You are capable of amazing things.”