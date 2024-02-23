Video: Watch Corey Cott & More in THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL Music Video

The Heart of Rock and Roll is coming to Broadway! The new musical inspired by the iconic songs of Huey Lewis and The News, will open on Broadway at The James Earl Jones Theatre (138 W 48th St, New York, NY 10036) on Monday, April 22, 2024. Check out a brand-new music video for the title song below!

The principal cast features Corey Cott, McKenzie Kurtz, Josh Breckenridge, F. Michael Haynie, Zoe Jensen, Tamika Lawrence, Raymond J. Lee, John-Michael Lyles, Orville Mendoza, Billy Harrigan Tighe and John Dossett.

The cast also includes Mike Baerga, Tommy Bracco, TyNia René Brandon, Olivia Cece, Taylor Marie Daniel, Lindsay Joan, Ross Lekites, Robin Masella, Kara Menendez, Joe Moeller, Jennifer Noble, Fredric Rodriguez Odgaard, Michael Olaribigbe, Kevin Pariseau, Robert Pendilla and Leah Read.

Set in 1987 and jam-packed with Huey Lewis megahits like “Do You Believe in Love”, “Hip to Be Square” , and “If This Is It,” The Heart of Rock and Roll centers on a couple of twenty-somethings on the cusp of their futures—Bobby, a rock and roller who’s traded his guitar for the corporate ladder and his boss Cassandra who’s always put the family business first. When they both get a second shot at their dreams, it’ll take “The Power of Love” and a little help from their friends — to figure out what kind of life they really want.

The Heart of Rock and Roll is a smart, funny, heartfelt throwback to the era of big feelings, classic rom coms, and music that really “Stuck With You.”

The production will feature a book by Jonathan A. Abrams and story by Tyler Mitchell and Jonathan A. Abrams. Music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations is by Brian Usifer, musical direction by Will Van Dyke, choreography by Lorin Latarro and The Heart of Rock and Roll will be directed by Gordon Greenberg.

The additional creative team is Derek McLane (Scenic Designer), Jen Caprio (Costume Designer), Japhy Weideman (Lighting Designer), John Shivers (Sound Designer), Nikiya Mathis (Hair, Wig, and Makeup Designer), Tara Rubin Casting / Peter Van Dam CSA (Casting Director) and Justin Scribner (Production Stage Manager).

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy