Video: Watch Betty Who Sing 'All I've Ever Known' in Honor of Eva Noblezada Leaving HADESTOWN

Australian recording artist Betty Who posted a clip of herself singing "All I've Ever Known" from Hadestown to her Instagram account in honor of Eva Noblezada leaving the show in August.

"[I]n honour of @livevamaria leaving @hadestown ♥️? what a legacy, what a voice! eva!!!!! congratulations!!," wrote the pop star.

Original Broadway cast member Eva Noblezada will play her final performance as ‘Eurydice’ in Hadestown on Sunday, August 13. Noblezada began playing ‘Eurydice’ in 2018 at London’s National Theatre before transferring with the production to Broadway in 2019.

Watch the clip below!

Australian-American pop trailblazer Betty Who was born Jessica Newham in Sydney, Australia. The classically trained singer, dancer, and multi instrumentalist has experienced practically every dimension of pop cultural visibility: going viral on the bombastic strength of 2014 single "Somebody Loves You," soundtracking Netflix's Queer Eye reboot with "All Things," forming deep ties with foundations like GLAAD and the Trevor Project, and becoming an LGBTQ+ icon due to her infectious, always-inclusive artistry.

Moving from the rigid major-label machinery to rediscovering her power as an independent artist, Betty Who is primed to kick off her latest, most triumphant chapter on her upcoming project. She has also just made her TV hosting debut with Prime Video's new reality dating series, The One That Got Away, which premiered June 2022. Her newest album BIG! is out now.