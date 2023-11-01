Video: Watch Alex Newell Perform 'Independently Owned' From SHUCKED on COLBERT

Shucked is now running on Broadway at The Nederlander Theatre through January 14, 2024.

By: Nov. 01, 2023

Tony winner Alex Newell appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to perform their showstopping Shucked musical number, "Independently Owned."

Newell frequently receives mid-show standing ovations after performing the number in the musical. They won Best Featured Performance in a Musical at this year's Tony Awards.

Shucked is now running on Broadway at The Nederlander Theatre through January 14, 2024.

The show features a book by 2023 Tony Award nominee Robert Horn, music and lyrics by 2023 Tony Award nominees Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, and direction by 2023 Tony Award nominee and three-time Tony Award winner Jack O'Brien.

Shucked also stars the award-winning ensemble of (in alphabetical order) Outer Critics Circle Award nominee John Behlmann, Tony Award and Drama Desk Award nominee Kevin Cahoon, Drama Desk Award nominee Andrew Durand, Tony Award nominee Grey Henson, Theatre World Award winner and Drama Desk Award nominee Caroline Innerbichler, and Theatre World Award winner Ashley D. Kelley.

The ensemble of Shucked features Jimmy BrewerAudrey CardwellDwayne ClarkRheaume CrenshawJaygee MacapugayScott StanglandYasmeen Sulieman, and Quinn VanAntwerp. The swings are Miki AbrahamKen Wulf ClarkTraci Elaine Lee, and Alan Wiggins.

What do you get when you pair a semi-neurotic, New York comedy writer with two music superstars from Nashville? A hilarious and audacious farm-to-fable musical about the one thing Americans everywhere can't get enough of: corn. Shucked is the new musical comedy that proves sometimes tearing down a few walls, rather than growing them, is the only way to preserve our way of life. Shucked is turning Broadway on its ear and offer a kernel of hope for our divided nation.

Watch the performance here:







