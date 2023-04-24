Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Watch Adele Sing 'Don't Rain On My Parade' From FUNNY GIRL on CARPOOL KARAOKE

James Corden's final episode of The Late Late Show will air Thursday, April 27.

Apr. 24, 2023  

Adele joined James Corden for the final Carpool Karaoke, singing her classics like "Rolling in the Deep," "I Drink Wine," "Love Is a Game," and more by Adele.

During the segment, Corden asked Adele is she would ever complete her EGOT by coming to Broadway. While she still maintains that she will most likely never pursue a Tony Award, Adele indulged Corden in a cover of "Don't Rain on My Parade" from Funny Girl.

Last year, Adele revealed that she likes her "EGO" more than EGOT, stating that she is not a fan of musicals.

"I can't lie guys, I'm not a massive Broadway fan," Adele admitted at a fan event. "I know, I know. I'm talking about musicals though because I've been seeing a couple of plays but I don't think I've seen enough."

She did, however, share that she has thought about bringing her Las Vegas show to Broadway, although the transfer may be unlikely since she has recently extended the residency through later this year.

Adele recently released her brand new studio album, "30". The highly-anticipated release is the singer's first new album in six years. The album includes the record-breaking #1 single "Easy On Me."

Adele is rose to fame with her albums "19", "21", and "25". Each album representing the age she was while writing the songs, "25" won the Grammy award for Album of the Year and "Hello" won for Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance.

Adele also won an Academy Award for "Skyfall", a James Bond theme song. She won her first Emmy Award in 2022 for Best Outstanding Variety Special for her One Night Only concert special on CBS.

Watch the new Carpool Karaoke here:








