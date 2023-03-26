Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Adele's Las Vegas Residency to Be Filmed; Shows Added Through November

The first performances in the extension begin June 16th and 17th, and the final performance is November 4th.

Mar. 26, 2023  

According to Deadline, Adele has extended her WEEKENDS WITH ADELE Las Vegas Residency at Caesars Colosseum. The first performances in the extension begin June 16th and 17th, and the final performance is November 4th. Adele has also announced plans for a live concert film of the residency.

"Playing to 4,000 people for 34 dates is not enough, and I know that," Adele told her audience at the final scheduled show of the Weekends With Adele Las Vegas residency on March 25th. "So I am coming back for a few weeks in June, and I'm going to release it to make sure anyone who wants to see this show can see it."

Presale tickets for the second residency shows will begin at 10 a.m. Pacific time April 5. Fans will receive a code to purchase tickets. If demand for tickets from Verified Fans exceeds supply, there will not be a public on-sale.

Adele recently released her brand new studio album, "30". The highly-anticipated release is the singer's first new album in six years. The album includes the record-breaking #1 single "Easy On Me."

Adele is rose to fame with her albums "19", "21", and "25". Each album representing the age she was while writing the songs, "25" won the Grammy award for Album of the Year and "Hello" won for Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance. Adele also won an Academy Award for "Skyfall", a James Bond theme song.




