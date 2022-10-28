Adele Thinks She Could 'Nail' 'Rose's Turn' in GYPSY

During a recent fan event to celebrate the release of her music video for "I Drink Wine," Adele was asked if she would ever like to complete her EGOT by coming to Broadway and winning a Tony Award.

"I thought that. I can't lie guys, I'm not a massive Broadway fan," Adele admitted. "I know, I know. I'm talking about musicals though because I've been seeing a couple of plays but I don't think I've seen enough."

While she may not have have an extensive knowledge of musical theatre, Adele did see a production of Gypsy in London. The role of Rose caught her eye, specifically during "Rose's Turn," the character's 11 o'clock number.

"I saw [Gypsy] in London and I did love the role of the mum in it. She has a song when she was like, 'I wanted to do all of this' and she's jealous of her own daughter and she's really caught up about it. At one bit, she was just a bitch in it which I could nail," she laughed.

Earlier this year, Adele suddenly postponed her Las Vegas residency the night before its debut due to production delays relating to Covid-19. While she is set to officially begin the residency next month, she has thought of bringing her "Weekends With Adele" production show to Broadway.

"I don't think I've seen enough [Broadway] as a grown up to know if I would want to do it. I was wondering, do I just move the show from Vegas to Broadway and win the Tony? I actually prefer the sound of an EGO than an EGOT. EGO is fun. But never say never. If I move to New York, I get bored, I'll be on that stage in a hot second."

While debating if an EGOT may or may not be in her future, Adele also revealed what Bette Midler thought of the idea of her coming to Broadway.

"I actually know Bette Midler which is a big flex, right? Because she's one of my idols. She was like, 'You would never be able to keep up with the schedule on Broadway.' Because I'm so lazy. I'm so notoriously lazy ... I would not be able to do matinees and all that. I don't have the stamina for that."

Adele recently released her brand new studio album, "30". The highly-anticipated release is the singer's first new album in six years. The album includes the record-breaking #1 single "Easy On Me."

Adele is rose to fame with her albums "19", "21", and "25". Each album representing the age she was while writing the songs, "25" won the Grammy award for Album of the Year and "Hello" won for Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance.

Adele also won an Academy Award for "Skyfall", a James Bond theme song. She won her first Emmy Award in 2022 for Best Outstanding Variety Special for her One Night Only concert special on CBS.

Watch Adele talk Broadway at her "Happy Hour With Adele" event here: