Video: Watch A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Perform Neil Diamond Hits on the TODAY SHOW

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE is running on Broadway at the Broadhurst Theatre.

The cast of A Beautiful Noise, the Neil Diamond Musical appeared on the TODAY Show this morning to perform a medley of songs.

Watch Will Swenson, Robyn Hurder, and the cast perform "Cracklin' Rosie," "Forever In Blue Jeans," and "Sweet Caroline" below!

The performance also concluded the TODAY Show's Broadway Week, which also featured performances from Camelot, Some Like It Hot, and Shucked. Watch all of the performances here.

This is the story of that Brooklyn kid who made it big and took us all along for the ride. From those exhilarating early days in New York to the sold-out spectacles that defined his career, A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical explores the life of a rock icon through the music that made him "a national treasure" (Los Angeles Times).

The story of the legendary Neil Diamond comes to life on stage in an uplifting new Broadway musical, A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical, featuring all his hit songs including "Sweet Caroline," "America," and "Cracklin' Rosie."

The grandson of Jewish and Polish immigrants, Brooklyn born and raised, Neil Diamond was a New York kid down to his boots, strumming his guitar on the steps of Erasmus High School on Flatbush Avenue.

1960s America was hungry for change and so was he. He landed a gig selling songs for fifty bucks a week in the legendary Tin Pan Alley's Brill Building. At night he honed his voice on stage at the Village's Bitter End, but knew he was destined for something greater. This was New York, after all. City of dreams. Full of life and opportunity where anyone could write their story. And so he did, in song after song.

Directed by Tony Award® winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening, Hedwig and the Angry Inch), choreographed by Olivier Award winner Steven Hoggett (Once, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), and written by four-time Academy Award nominee Anthony McCarten (Bohemian Rhapsody, The Two Popes), A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical is a thrilling look at an artist's search for himself and a celebration of the enduring power of his music.

Watch the new performance here:






Photos: Frankie Valli & Rosie O'Donnell Visit A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Photos: Frankie Valli & Rosie O'Donnell Visit A BEAUTIFUL NOISE

See photos of Frankie Valli & Rosie O'Donnell at A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical.

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Gives Parkinson's Foundation Donation
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Gives Parkinson's Foundation Donation

The producing team behind the Broadway hit, A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical, has raised $500,000 in honor of legendary singer, songwriter and performer Neil Diamond and the one million people in the U.S. living with Parkinson's disease.

Video: Neil Diamond Talks Life with Parkinson's and A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Video: Neil Diamond Talks Life with Parkinson's and A BEAUTIFUL NOISE

Watch Neil Diamond discuss his journey with Parkinson's disease and A BEAUTIFUL NOISE on Broadway on CBS Sunday Morning.

Video: Neil Diamond To Open up About Parkinson's & More on CBS
Video: Neil Diamond To Open up About Parkinson's & More on CBS

Watch a preview of Neil Diamond's emotional interview with Anthony Mason for CBS SUNDAY MORNING.


