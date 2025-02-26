Video: Watch 8 MINUTES 20 SECONDS Short Film Starring Brandon Uranowitz and Ato Blankson-Wood

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After a successful festival run, the short film 8 MINUTES 20 SECONDS, starring stars Tony Award winner Brandon Uranowitz and Tony nominee Ato Blankson-Wood has been released on Omeleto, YouTube’s top showcase for award-winning short films.

Written and directed by Harris Doran, starring Uranowitz, Blankson-Wood and featuring two-time Emmy Award nominee Allyce Beasley (Moonlighting), Julia Chan, Steve Cirbus and Nadia Quinn, the film follows Max as he races against time to reconcile with his ex-boyfriend in the final 8 MINUTES and 20 seconds of sunlight before the sun goes out forever.

The short film premiered at the prestigious Aspen Shortsfest, earned a Best Short nomination at the Atlanta Film Festival, and has screened at festivals around the world including HollyShorts, NewFest, and Inside Out.

Produced by Trent Anderson, 14-Time Tony Award winner Carl Moellenberg, and Doran, with Jamin O’Brien and Adam Maffei as executive producers. Cinematography is by Ryan De Franco, score by Arthur Lafrentz Bacon, casting by Henry Russell Bergstein (Oh, Mary!), and editing by Doran. "I am thrilled for so many people to get to see the film. At this moment in time it's important to appreciate the things and people that really matter while they are still with us," said Doran.

Doran previously wrote and directed the award-winning film F^¢K '€M R!GHT B@¢K starring Tony award-winner Kara Young, as well as produced the award-winning documentary KOKOMO CITY.

Brandon Uranowitz won a Tony Award for his performance in the 2023 play Leopoldstadt. He previously received Tony Award nominations for Burn This, An American in Paris and Falsettos. Other stage credits include The Band’s Visit, Prince of Broadway, Baby, It’s You! and the 2021 off-Broadway revival of Assassins at CSC.

Ato Blankson-Wood is best known for his starring role in Jeremy O. Harris’ critically acclaimed Slave Play, for which he was nominated for a 2021 Tony Award. He has also been seen on Broadway in Hair and Lysistrata Jones and, more recently, played the role of Cliff in the recent revival of Cabaret.