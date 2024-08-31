News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Video: WICKED's Donna McKechnie Shares Her Broadway Firsts

McKechnie is currently starring in Wicked on Broadway.

By: Aug. 31, 2024
What are some of the milestone moments that have most impacted our favorite Broadway performers? We're finding out with 'Broadway Firsts'- a new series that unpacks the events that shaped the stars who grace theatre's biggest stages.

Did you know that Broadway icon Donna McKechnie is back on Broadway this season after almost a decade away? BroadwayWorld caught up with her in her Gershwin Theatre dressing room to find out some of her very own Broadway Firsts!

What was the first Broadway show that Donna ever saw? Here's a hint... it's one that she was in. "I hadn't seen a Broadway show... I was in one first," she joked. Watch in this video and find out even more about her big Broadway return in Wicked here.





