Video: Donna McKechnie Is Making Good in Her Broadway Return

There's a definish chance that if you head to the Gershwin Theatre soon, you get to see not only one of Broadway's most beloved shows, but a true Broadway legend performing in it. Over 60 years after making her Broadway debut in the original cast of How to Succeed... the great Donna McKechnie is back on the stage this summer playing 'Madame Morrible' in Wicked.

"I never thought [being back on Broadway] would ever happen, because it's hard! Eight shows a week, woman of a certain age, a musical... when this call came, I knew I had to see it," she told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "I knew I would be so proud to be up there, because the show was so thrilling and gorgeous. And the message is a story of love and friendship and acceptance. It won me."

McKechnie has already won the hearts of audiences, having created roles in Promises, Promises, Company, and of course, A Chorus Line, for which she won a Tony Award in 1976. Now she is taking on one of her most complex charaters yet.

"To play someone that complicated with all of that unresolved conflict... to be hurt, then angry, then full of rage- the desire for power, ambition- all of those things are in our human condition," she explained. "That is the great part for me- to sort that out so that everyone can connect with her on a human level."

Watch this video as Donna reflects on some of her greatest roles of Broadway past, explains why she's crazy about her new gig, and so much more.