Video: WICKED Movie Cast Stars in New Promo for Viral Jonathan Bailey Glasses

Click Here for More on WICKED Film

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, and more members of the Wicked movie cast are starring in a brand-new promo- but it isn't for the upcoming film.

In partnership with Jonathan Bailey's charity, The Shameless Fund, the cast appear in the video to help promote the limited edition "Loomis" glasses from Cubitts. The design is inspired by the ones worn by Bailey's character in Jurassic World Rebirth, which have been affectionately dubbed “slutty little glasses."

Having previously sold out, this second and final batch of pre-orders retail for $250 and features a stainless steel hexagonal shape, metal rims, and pink-tinted lenses. 50% proceeds of every unit sold is donated to The Shameless Fund, which is dedicated to supporting the LGBTQ+ community.

Watch the video, which features cast members Grande and Erivo, along with Bailey, Jeff Goldblum, Michelle Yeoh, Ethan Slater, Marissa Bode, and Bowen Yang.

Bailey is an Olivier Award-winning actor whose recent stage credits include Richard II, Cock, and the revival of Company, alongside Patti LuPone. Onscreen, he can be seen in Bridgerton and Showtime's Fellow Travelers. Bailey also recently starred in Jurassic World Rebirth and is playing Fiyero in the two-part adaptation of Wicked.

Wicked: For Good, the second and final installment, will hit theaters on November 21, 2025, and stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. Check out our trailer breakdown for Wicked: For Good here.