Video: WICKED Cast Share Which Props They Took Home From Set in WICKED: ONE WONDERFUL NIGHT Sneak Peek

In a new sneak peek for Wicked: One Wonderful Night, stars Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jeff Goldblum, Ethan Slater, and Marissa Bode reveal what they took home from the set of the film. Watch the video to find out their answers (including Goldblum's surprisingly large choice). Wicked: One Wonderful Night airs Thursday, Nov. 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC, with streaming available on Peacock starting Nov. 7.

Filmed at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Wicked: One Wonderful Night transformed the venue into an Emerald City-inspired set, complete with a 37-piece live orchestra led by the award-winning musical director Stephen Oremus, plus jaw-dropping musical numbers and unforgettable performances. The evening will also feature captivating dance numbers inspired by the films and reimagined for this special by Christopher Scott, the acclaimed choreographer of both Wicked and Wicked: For Good.

Wicked: One Wonderful Night will debut world premiere clips from Wicked: For Good, featuring two new original songs, written for the new film by the stage musical’s legendary Grammy and Oscar-winning composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz. The special will also give fans an exclusive opportunity to hear songs from the upcoming film for the first time. This event will also feature appearances from celebrated “Wicked” and “Wicked: For Good” director Jon M. Chu, Stephen Schwartz, and surprise guests.

Wicked: For Good, the conclusion of the film adaptation, will hit theaters on November 21. The movie stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose.