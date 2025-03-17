Video: Veteran Military Musicians Step In After Trump Cancels DEI Event Featuring Young Musicians of Color

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







On the most recent episode of "60 Minutes," Scott Pelley reported on a group of talented teenage musicians who has been selected to perform alongside the Marine Band in a special concert.

Last month, the scheduled event was abruptly canceled following President Trump's executive order against diversity initiatives. The young musicians—Black, Hispanic, Indian, and Asian—were effectively silenced.

The cancelation sparked widespread interest and support. Many people, including former military band members, wanted to ensure these students' talents were still celebrated. Retired musicians from various branches of the military came together, forming an improvised orchestra of their own, one that aimed to uplift the voices that had been suppressed.

Check out the segment here.