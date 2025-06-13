Video: Tribeca 2025 Special: Dylan O’Brien, Finn Wittrock, and Nichelle Lewis Talk Indie Film

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Episode 131 of Survival Jobs, a Podcast is live and brimming with red carpet exclusives from the 2025 Tribeca Film Festival. Hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo hit the ground running at one of NYC’s premier cultural events, bringing listeners up close with the actors, directors and writers behind this year’s most exciting and thought-provoking premieres.

This special episode features conversations from the NYC premiere of Twinless written and directed by James Sweeney , where actor Dylan O’Brien shares his experience not only starring in but also producing his first film — marking a new chapter in his artistic journey. He shared, “you don’t really know what you’re going to get till you’re on the ground doing it. We [James Sweeney and I] certainly had a lot of conversations, I was attached with him for this project for many years until we got it off the ground!”

Listeners will also hear from the cast and creators of several world premieres, including Westhampton, a sharply meta and heartfelt film shot in the actual hometown of director Christian Nilsson. Stars Finn Wittrock and RJ Mitte reflect on the unique experience of filming in a place so personal to the filmmaker — adding layers of authenticity and intimacy to the story. Wittrock also shared what drew him to the script, “It kind of turns the notion of disability on its head in a way, and sort of humanizes everybody…it’s a small quiet story, in one place”.

In the world of documentary, Jeffrey McHale’s It’s Dorothy! stands out as a vibrant celebration of identity and cultural legacy. Broadway star Nichelle Lewis (from the 2024 revival of The Wiz) speaks to the film’s powerful message of uplifting women, queer voices, and reimagining a beloved character through a modern, inclusive lens. “I think it’s more important than ever that each person feels that their voice is heard, that they are loved, that they are amazing, that they are talented and that they’re worthy, I think that's the most important right now and what is amazing about the film as well”, said Lewis.

The 2025 Tribeca Film Festival continues to serve as a beacon for bold storytelling and underrepresented voices. With highlights from The Furry Detectives: Unmasking A Monster (directed by Theo Love), Dear Ms.: A Revolution in Print (co directed by Salima Koroma, Alice Gu and Cecilia Aldarondo), and Esta Isla (This Island) (co-directed by Lorraine Jones and Cristian Carretero), this episode captures the creative pulse of the festival and the passion of artists committed to telling stories that matter. The festival runs until Sunday, June 15 and tickets are available online here!

Lastly, episode 131 of Survival Jobs, a Podcast is available now available with exclusive video here on Broadwayworld and audio version available on Broadway Podcast Network as well as popular platforms such as Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible etc. Follow @SurvivalJobsPod on Instagram and TikTok for behind-the-scenes clips, photos, and bonus content from Tribeca 2025.