Video: The Wizard Invites You to Oz in New TV Spot for WICKED

A new TV spot invites you to the Emerald City with Elphaba and Galinda.

Titled "Welcome to Oz," the brief video features some new shots from the highly-anticipated film including a close look at the invitation from the Wizard himself and some new views of the Yellow Brick Road.

The voice-over from Jeff Goldblum's Wizard encourages the protagonists to "Just follow the road. It's going to lead you right...to me."

Watch the new video now!

Part One of the Wicked movie hits theaters on November 22, 2024. The second part of the film, which is set to include two new songs, is scheduled for a November 26, 2025 release.

After two decades as one of the most beloved and enduring musicals on the stage, Wicked makes its long-awaited journey to the big screen as a spectacular, generation-defining cinematic event this holiday season. The film stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda. Joining them is Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard.