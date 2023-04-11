Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
KID CRITICS
Click Here for More on KID CRITICS

Video: The Kid Critics Take Bite Out of THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW

What did our Kid Critics think of & The Very Hungry Caterpillar? Find out!

Apr. 11, 2023  

BroadwayWorld's Kid Critics is back for a new season! It's not hard to stumble across an excess of reviews for any given show these days, but there is a group of theatre-goers that is wildly underrepresented when it comes to opinions on Broadway- kids! BroadwayWorld continues KID CRITICS, a series that gives parents and children alike a kid's perspective on Broadway's hottest shows.

We are continuing the series with Lennon (9), Tess (8), and Lilah (7), who recently headed to the DR2 Theatre to check out The Very Hungry Caterpillar off-Broadway. Curious about what they thought of the show? Find out below!





Related Stories
Video: The Kid Critics Get Swept Away By THE WIND IN THE WILLOWS Photo
Video: The Kid Critics Get Swept Away By THE WIND IN THE WILLOWS
BroadwayWorld's Kid Critics watched The Wind in the Willows, which is now available to stream on BroadwayHD, and they are telling us what they thought in this video!
Video: The Kid Critics Cant Stop Their Feelings for & JULIET Photo
Video: The Kid Critics Can't Stop Their Feelings for & JULIET
BroadwayWorld's Kid Critics got & Juliet on Broadway and they are telling us what they thought in this video!
Video: The Kid Critics Experience the Miracle of MATILDA THE MUSICAL Photo
Video: The Kid Critics Experience the Miracle of MATILDA THE MUSICAL
BroadwayWorld's Kid Critics got an early peek at Matilda The Musical and they are telling us what they thought in this video!
Video: Kid Critics Tell You How to Get to SESAME STREET: THE MUSICAL Photo
Video: Kid Critics Tell You How to Get to SESAME STREET: THE MUSICAL
BroadwayWorld's Kid Critics is back for a new season! It's not hard to stumble across an excess of reviews for any given show these days, but there is a group of theatre-goers that is wildly underrepresented when it comes to opinions on Broadway- kids! What did our Kid Critics think of Sesame Street: The Musical? Find out here!

From This Author - BroadwayWorld TV


Video: The Kid Critics Take Bite Out of THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOWVideo: The Kid Critics Take Bite Out of THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW
April 11, 2023

BroadwayWorld's Kid Critics got to see The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show and they are telling us what they thought in this video!
Video: CHICAGO'S New Stars Olivia Holt, Kimberly Marable And More Take Their First Bows!Video: CHICAGO'S New Stars Olivia Holt, Kimberly Marable And More Take Their First Bows!
April 10, 2023

Tonight, Chicago welcomed actress and singer Olivia Holt making her Broadway as “Roxie Hart”, Kimberly Marable in the role of “Velma Kelly,” Liam Fennecken in the role of “Amos Hart”, and welcomed back Charity Angél Dawson as “Matron 'Mama' Morton' and Erich Bergen as 'Billy Flynn'. See video of their opening night bows!
Video: BROADWAY BARBARA Meets the Press; Performances Begin TonightVideo: BROADWAY BARBARA Meets the Press; Performances Begin Tonight
April 9, 2023

Watch Broadway Barbara take a stroll through Shubert Alley and stop by Sardi's to speak about her show Broadway Barbara Live! at Soho Playhouse, beginning performances tonight!
Exclusive: Watch Joy Woods Save the Day at MCC's MISCAST23Exclusive: Watch Joy Woods Save the Day at MCC's MISCAST23
April 7, 2023

The best of Broadway got miscast this week! MCC's annual event, MISCAST23 took place on April 3, honoring Emmy, Grammy, and Tony Award winner Vanessa Williams and MCC Youth Company Alum Lianny Toval.
Video: Watch Corn Kid's Wildest Dreams Come True at Opening Night of SHUCKEDVideo: Watch Corn Kid's Wildest Dreams Come True at Opening Night of SHUCKED
April 7, 2023

Shucked's s biggest fan might be seven-year-old Tariq, aka “Corn Kid,” who was a guest at the opening night and gave a mid-show standing ovation to Andrew Durand, Kevin Cahoon, and the ensemble for “Best Man” the second act show stopper. After the show, Tariq, met Durand and gave him a big hug saying, “I loved it so much,” and later told him “when I’m old enough to get a phone I’m going to download the song.” Watch it all go down in this video!
share