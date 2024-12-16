Video: The Gardiner Brothers Tap Dance to 'What Is This Feeling?' From WICKED

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







The Gardiner Brothers, a tap dancing duo from Ireland, took to YouTube to share their latest video, tap dancing to "What is This Feeling?" from Wicked.

The pair performed an original tap number to the song, which is the version from the new film adaptation of the musical, sung by Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande. Check out the video here!

About the Gardiner Brothers

Michael and Matthew Gardiner are American born Irish Dancers living in Galway, Ireland. They have over 800 million views on social media, have won over 40 major Irish dancing titles between them and have performed to audiences all over the globe at their own corporate events and with the world famous Riverdance cast. They are known for their fast paced and rhythmic style of dance that they developed after training at the Hession School of Irish Dance in Galway, Ireland.