Video: The APPROPRIATE Team Accepts the Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play

The 77th Annual Tony Awards have wrapped up!

Check out our full list of winners here.

Appropriate has won the 2024 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play. Watch the acceptance speech below!

About Appropriate

Appropriate stars Graham Campbell, Lincoln Cohen, Michael Esper, Elle Fanning, Natalie Gold, Alyssa Emily Marvin, Sarah Paulson, Corey Stoll and Everett Sobers.

It’s summer, the cicadas are singing, and the Lafayette family has returned to their late patriarch’s Arkansas home to deal with the remains of his estate. Toni, the eldest daughter, hopes they’ll spend the weekend remembering and reconnecting over their beloved father. Bo, her brother, wants to recoup some of the funds he spent caring for Dad at the end of his life. But things take a turn when their estranged brother, Franz, appears late one night, and mysterious objects are discovered among the clutter. Suddenly, long-hidden secrets and buried resentments can’t be contained, and the family is forced to face the ghosts of their past.