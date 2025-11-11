Video: Taylor Louderman Is Getting Ready to Raise Her Voice at Carnegie Hall

On November 25 (7pm), an all-star lineup of Broadway performers will unite at Carnegie Hall for Seth Rudetsky and his Broadway Friends. Molloy University will present an intimate evening featuring Broadway stars singing the songs that shaped their careers—from early roles in junior high and community theater to the performances that brought them to Broadway. One of them is Taylor Louderman.

"I've never performed at Carnegie Hall, so when Seth reached out, I was like, 'Okay, well, first of all, it would be fun to be with him...' I didn't know who else would be involved, which has been a really fun surprise," she told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "And then he mentioned Carnegie Hall and I was like, 'Wow, that sounds... um yeah, just so incredible!' I'm so excited."

Louderman is a Tony-nominated actress, educator, and philanthropist, best known for originating the role of Regina George in Broadway’s MEAN GIRLS. She made her Broadway debut leading BRING IT ON: The Musical and went on to star as Wendy in Peter Pan Live! (NBC) and Lauren in KINKY BOOTS on Broadway. Her TV credits include series regulars on NBC’s Kenan and Nick Jr's Sunny Day as well as roles on The Good Fight (CBS), Evil (CBS), The Loudest Voice (Showtime) and High Maintenance (HBO). Beyond performing, Taylor co-wrote a teen musical now being performed in middle schools nationwide and founded the nonprofit Write Out Loud Project, supporting emerging musical theatre songwriters.

In this video, watch as she chats more about what audiences can expect from the big night!