Video: THE LAST FIVE YEARS Stars Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren Visit the Hudson Theatre for the First Time

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren will return to Broadway in 2025 in Jason Robert Brown's The Last Five Years.

The pair recently paid a visit to their Broadway home, the Hudson Theatre, for the first time ever. Go inside their visit below!

Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown’s THE LAST FIVE YEARS, starring previously announced Grammy and Golden Globe Award nominee Nick Jonas and Tony Award winner Adrienne Warren, directed by Tony Award nominee Whitney White, will begin performances on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, and officially open on Sunday, April 6, 2025 for a strictly limited, 14-week-only engagement at Broadway’s Hudson Theatre.

THE LAST FIVE YEARS follows two New Yorkers, rising author Jamie and aspiring actress Cathy, as they fall in and out of love over the course of five years. With an "extraordinary and jubilant" (Chicago Tribune) score, the musical explores whether a couple, once united by their dreams, can remain connected as their paths diverge.